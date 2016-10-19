Cavalera brothers announce European Return To Roots tour

Max and Igor Cavalera have announced a London date for their Return To Roots tour.

The brothers will play the classic Sepultura album Roots in full at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on November 30 in the middle of a run of European dates.

Max and Igor work together in their band Cavalera Conspiracy. Max left Sepultura acrimoniously in 1996 while Igor remained with the band for a further 10 years. Max’s last performance with Sepultura was at London’s Brixton Academy in December 1996.

Max Cavalera recently said the Return To Roots tour would be the closest fans will ever get a reunion of the classic Sepultura lineup.

He said: “We just decided to do the tour, because it was me and Igor because we were there from the beginning and we think it’s really cool for the fans to see that we are doing this.

“I don’t think there will ever be a reunion, so I think this is the closest to a reunion that we’ll ever get to see.

“We don’t really keep in touch. It’s really kind of a separate world of what we live in and what they live in.”

The Return To Roots tour is currently making its way across North America before heading to Europe.

Max and Igor Cavalera Return To Roots European tour 2016

Nov 04: Nancy On The Rocks, France

Nov 05: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 06: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Nov 07: Madrid Penelope, Spain

Nov 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 09: Geneva L’usine, Switzerland

Nov 10: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 12: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Nov 14: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Nov 15: Sofia Universiada, Bulgaria

Nov 18: Athens Gagarin, Greece

Nov 19: Istanbul Garaj, Turkey

Nov 21: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Nov 22: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 23: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 24: Katowice Mtp2, Poland

Nov 25: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Nov 27: Hamburg The Docks, Germany

Nov 28: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 30: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Dec 01: Luxembourg Rockhall, Luxembourg

Dec 02: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Dec 03: Paris Eylsee Montmarte, France

Dec 05: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 06: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Dec 07: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Dec 09: Helsinki Aulanko Arena, Finland

Dec 11: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Max Cavalera: I should have kept Sepultura name