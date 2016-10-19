Jane’s Addiction ‘don’t want to jinx’ Hall Of Fame nomination

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro says the band “don’t want to jinx” their chances of being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

They’re among the nominees for the class of 2017, announced yesterday, along with Pearl Jam, Yes, ELO, Journey, Bad Brains, Kraftwerk, Steppenwolf, The Cars, MC5, The Zombies, J Geils Band, Joan Baez and Depeche Mode, among others.

Navarro tells Billboard: “We’re super excited – but it’s hard to talk about because it’s a nomination. The jury’s still out,. We’d love to be in the Hall, but we don’t want to jinx it.

“We’re a three-time Grammy-nominated band that has never won the Grammy, and here we are now with another nomination. It’s hard to pull the trigger of excitement just yet. But we’re secretly psyched to be nominated.”

He says it’s a “pretty big deal” to see his band named alongside the other nominees and adds: “ELO, I think that’s a slam-dunk. I don’t think they should even bother nominating ELO – they should just be in and let everyone figure out who else gets in. To be considered one of those bands just makes me want to cry.”

Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins were sent on a trip down memory lane with the news of their nomination. “We kind of reminisced on the long, strange trip that we’ve been on,” the guitarist reports.

“We were 13 years old, and here we’re almost 50 – and look where we are.”

ELO mainman Jeff Lynn has said in a brief statement: “I’m very proud to see my ELO music getting this great recognition. It’s a big honour to be nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.”

A public poll is underway and its results will count towards the Hall Of Fame committee’s decision as to which five of the nominated bands will be inducted next year. The announcement will be made in December.

18 Bands Who Should Be In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame But Aren't