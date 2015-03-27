Stearica premiere Delta video

Italian instrumental trio Stearica have premiered the video for their track Delta with Prog.

It’s taken from their second album, Fertile, to be released on April 13 via Monotreme Records.

The award-winning experimental band were inspired by the 2011 Arab Spring risings, along with the Indignants protests in Spain and Italy.

Mainman Francesco Carlucci says of the video: “It describes the path – metaphorical and real at the same time – of a man in search of his heart, in which he will meet parts of his memory censored by pixelation. Fertility, rebirth and ascension are the central elements of his journey.”

Monotreme add: “Stearica begin their creative process by freely improvising for several hours. These torrents of sound are edited into finished songs, just as receding floods leave behind fertile silt.”

They tour the UK in April:

Apr 25: Blackpool Blue Room

Apr 27: Brighton Hope And Ruin

Apr 28: London Old Blue Last