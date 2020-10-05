Star Wars x Sonos: Get 6 months of Disney Plus with this galactic-sized deal

Disney Plus arrived in the UK just six months ago – and it’s kept everyone entertained during lockdown thanks to a huge amount of content.

But if you’ve yet to dive into the worlds of Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and The Simpsons, now could be a great time if you’re also looking at upgrading your home cinema system.

Right now, you can grab six months of Disney Plus for free if you purchase either a Sonos Beam or Arc, or one of the audio firm’s selected speaker sets between now and October 31. Note that the offer is only for few Disney Plus subscribers.

With the brand new season of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian kicking off on October 30, the timing couldn't be better. And don’t forget, there’s also other cracking content on Disney Plus including the celebrated and must-see musical Hamilton, along with Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Frozen II, Toy Story 4 and, of course, more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons.

Amazon Prime Day is also on the horizon, with this year’s event taking place next week on October 13 and 14. We’ll be giving you all the latest deals and info in the lead up to and during the epic sale.