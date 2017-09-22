Spock’s Beard premiere Made Alive/Overture live video

Spock’s Beard have released a live video for Made Alive/Overture exclusively with Prog.

The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming album Snow Live, which was recorded at last year’s Morsefest in Nashville and saw the current Spock’s Beard lineup joined by original vocalist Neal Morse and all past members of the band.

Snow, released in 2002, was the last Spock’s Beard studio album to feature Morse on lead vocals.

Morse tells Prog: “Snow is such an emotional piece. I remember when I first thought of the idea for Made Alive. The planes had just flown into the twin towers and all the airports were closed.

“I decided to drive from Los Angeles to Nashville and it was somewhere in the deserts of Arizona that Made Alive begin to play in my mind.

“What a thing to see it playing out years later on a very crisp and lovely sounding Blu-ray. The flugelhorn adding an emotion that words cannot express. The band kicks in and it suddenly is alive like never before. More to come…”

Snow Live will be released on 2DVD/2 CD Digipack, 3LP vinyl, 2 disc Blu-ray and as a 2DVD/2CD/2Blu-ray pack complete with a 48-page art book on November 10 via Radiant Records and is now available for pre-order.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

