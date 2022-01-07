Spock's Beard postpone UK shows due to ongoing uncertainty over Covid

Spock's Beard have announced they're putting their March 2022 UK shows on hold. They were due to kick off their five-date tour in Leeds on March 14 – their first UK dates since 2018 – but it's now been cancelled due to ongoing uncertainty over Covid restrictions and the new Omicron variant.

The band's management have issued the following statement:

"It is with great regret that Spock's Beard is announcing the postponement of our upcoming UK 2022 Tour. We were super-excited to get back on the road and see everyone, it has been a long time since we've played live and we were really looking forward to it. We hope you will understand that with Omicron and the increased restrictions it just really became unworkable for us to tour just now.

"We don't yet have new dates booked as things remain so uncertain, but know that The Beard Will Be Back live, rocking you harder than ever! We look forward to seeing you then!"

Ticket holders can receive a refund from their point of purchase.