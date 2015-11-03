Spock's Beard reveal Tides Of Time lyric video

Spock’s Beard have released a lyric video for their track Tides Of Time.

The song is taken from latest album The Oblivion Particle, which was released in August.

Tides Of Time also appears on an upcoming compilation album called The First Twenty Years, which will be released on November 20 via Inside Out Music. It features tracks from all 12 of the group’s albums as well as a brand new 19-minute song penned by Neal Morse called Falling For Forever – with all members, past and present, performing on the track.

The First Twenty Years is available to pre-order. The album artwork has been released and can be viewed below.