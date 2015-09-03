Lucassen guests on Soul Enema album

Arjen Lucassen will appear on Soul Enema’s second album, the Israeli outfit have confirmed.

They’re currently working on Of Clans And Clones And Clowns, the follow-up to 2013 debut Thin Ice Crawling – and the Ayreon mastermind will guest on the track Eternal Child.

The band say: “It’s safe to say that for a good couple of decades, Arjen continues to be a never-ending source of inspiration – a creative mastermind and a visionary of his own league, a tasty and emotive guitar player, a humble and friendly person.

“His performance is truly one of those moments of otherworldly beauty, so precious each time when it manages to be transcended onto the tape. Looking forward to that moment, when we can share it with each of you.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Lucassen teamed up with Anneke van Giersbergen for The Gentle Storm’s debut The Diary earlier this year, with the multi-instrumentalist reporting his love of Led Zeppelin led him to discover folk-rock icons Fairport Convention and Renaissance.