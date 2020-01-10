Sons Of Apollo share lyric video for their emotional new track for Desolate July

Sons Of Apollo have released a lyric video for their new single Desolate July.

It’s the latest material taken from Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan and Jeff Scott Soto’s upcoming second studio album MMXX which will arrive on January 17 through InsideOut Music.

The band previously shared the tracks Goodbye Divinity and Fall To Ascend from the follow-up to 2017’s Psychotic Symphony.

The band have dedicated the song to their friend David Z, who died in 2017.

Frontman Soto explains: “From the few seconds of hearing this song, it guided me to write the lyrics about our dear friend and colleague, David Z.

“David was one of the greatest, funniest and kindest humans I have ever known, he had friendships with most all of us in Sons Of Apollo, but Mike and I were certainly the closest.

“I thought it fitting to include this tribute to him from us in this haunting, incredible body of music.”

Drummer Portnoy adds: “This video is a great tribute to our dear friend David Z. Jeff and I were particularly close with him and I was honoured that Jeff invited me to sing the harmonies with him on the choruses for us to both share our love for our friend that was tragically taken from us way too soon.”

Following the release of MMXX, Sons Of Apollo will head out on the road on a European tour throughout March.

Sons Of Apollo: MMXX

Sons Of Apollo: MMXX

1. Goodbye Divinity

2. Wither To Black

3. Asphyxiation

4. Desolate July

5. King Of Delusion

6. Fall To Ascend

7. Resurrection Day

8. New World Today

Sons Of Apollo 2020 European tour

Mar 02: Drammen Union Scene, Norway

Mar 03: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden

Mar 05: Kyiv N.A.U Theatre, Ukraine

Mar 07: Moscow RED, Russia

Mar 09: St Petersburg Aurora, Russia

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 11: Milan Live Club, Italy

Mar 13: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 15: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Mar 19: London Islington Assembly Hall, U.K.

Mar 20: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, Netherlands

Mar 22: Show Brno Sono, Czech Republic

Mar 24: Kosice Colosseum, Slovakia

Mar 25: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary