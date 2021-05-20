Solstice unveil brand new video for Stand Up

Neo prog rockers Solstice have released a new video for Stand Up which you can wacth below.

The song is taken from the band's latest album Sia, which will be released through GEP Records last November.

"Here's hoping this will be the last lockdown video," laughs guitarist Andy Glass. "There's a whole playlist of them on our youtube channel. To celebrate we employed the services of our original sound engineer and post-production maestro, Brian King. He's worked on numerous films, TV shows and music videos, including creating animation for Pink Floyd's live shows. He said "I've got a spare day, send the album artwork and I'll see what I can do", bloody hell, he's only taken us out of our bedrooms and into the Garden Of Sia!"

Solstice have previously released videos for A New Day and Love Is Coming. You can also see the band discuss Sia in a video here.

