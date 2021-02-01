Solstice discuss new album Sia in new video

UK prog rockers Solstice have released a new video discussing their latest album Sia. In the first of a new series of interview clips, founder member and guitarist Andy Glass and new singer Jess Holland discuss the creation of Sia, the band's sixth album, with Prog Magazine writer Martin Kielty. You can watch the video in full below.

“With previous albums I can only hear what’s wrong… and with this one, I’m hearing what’s right,” says Glass.

“It’s so beautiful – what can I add to it?” adds Holland, who replaced Emma Brown for the new album.

Solstice released Sia through GEP Records in November last year.

“We are so excited to be joining the GEP family of artists," Glass told Prog at the time. "It feels like finally re-joining close friends whose long journeys began in the same place but led down different tracks. Apart from being the natural home for Solstice, GEP have an incredible team committed to bringing great music to the world’s finest audience and we can’t wait to work with them on the new album!"

Get Sia.