Solstice release new live video of Shout

UK proggers Solstice have released a new live video for Shout. The song was recorded at the band's recent live show at The Crauford in Milton Keynes, and you can watch it below.

At the same time, guitarist Andy Glass has been bringing Prog up to speed with the band's latest plans, which includes the release of a whole concert, one track at a time, a new live Blu-ray and a follow-up to last year's well-received Sia.

"Between now and our 2022 shows, we're going to release an entire concert film a track at a time on YouTube," he explains. "We're filming a show next year for a Blu-ray release but this was a bit of a guerrilla shoot and some of the cameras don't cut it for an 'official' release. The vibe's there though...

"The next album's well under way with the plan to release summer 2022. It's all happening."

It's been a busy twelve months for the band, who unveiled new singer Jess Holland, announced a new deal with GEP, released the acclaimed Sia, and have been very active on the gigging front since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Solstice 2022 dates:

Jan 30: Bilston Robin 2

Mar 19: Great Yarmouth HRH Prog XII

Apr 10: Chepstow Winter's End

Jun 17: Cambrdge Rock festival

Jun 18: Oundle Soundle Weekend

Get tickets.