Solstice and Tiger Moth Tales step up for Fusion 3.5

UK prog rockers Solstice and Tiger Moth Tales have stepped into the breach to appear at this year's Fusion 3.5 Festival which has again been forced by the hand of Covid to change line-up.

"We have already lost, for a number of reasons: Pure Reason Revolution (replaced by Magenta), Gandalf's Fist (replaced by Landmarq), Algorhythm (replaced by This Winter Machine), Orpheus Nine (replaced by The Blackeart Orchestra)," explains organiser Steve Gould.

"Well a little over a month ago I had an email from Galahad to say that they too are pulling all their upcoming dates for 2022. And you will all probably know by now that Lazuli have pulled their tour also, which left a gaping hole in our Saturday lineup."

Solstice will now replace Saturday night headliners Lazuli and Tiger Moth Tales (full band) will replace Galahad. At the same time This Winter Machine have shifted to the Saturday night while The Far Meadow have moved over to play the Sunday.

"We are now less than two months away from the main event so to find a band willing to step forward at such short notice that is gig ready limits the options considerably as I'm sure you agree," says Gould. "On top of that we have the dreaded C-19 situation to contend with and prior commitments. So please put your hands together for Pete Jones and the band and Solstice for stepping up in our hour of need."

Gould has also announced The Ultra Limited Edition Uber Deluxe VIP Ticket offer. "We are limiting this to only ten places and two have already gone," he says. "Please email me for more details. Needless to say it's not cheap, but wait until you see what you get. Only contact me if you are truly serious about taking us up on this once only opportunity as this is for lie and believe me, we're gonna be around for a few years to come I can tell you."

Tickets for the weekend are still available.

