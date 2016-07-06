Soil announce European winter tour

Soil have announced a European winter tour.

The Chicago outfit will take to the road with support from Saliva and Sons Of Texas, with a fourth opener to be revealed in due course.

Bassist Tim King says of the tour: “This time we wanted to tap into some cities that have been asking us to play over the years and we haven’t gone to before. We are looking forward to seeing some new places and making some new friends this time around.”

Soil frontman Ryan McCombs adds: “Every time we get home from a UK and European tour, I’m ready to go back. It feels like it’s been way to long since we’ve gotten to spend time with our UK and European Soil family.

“I need to find me a place to hide in York, England – my favourite city – so I can just stay there after this next tour wraps up.”

Soil’s last studio album was 2013’s Whole.

Soil 2016 European tour

Oct 27: Utrecht Heling, Netherlands

Oct 28: Jena F-Haus, Germany

Oct 29: Zurich TBD, Switzerland

Oct 30: Borgo Priolo Dagda Club, Italy

Nov 01: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Nov 02: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 03: Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Nov 04: Sittard Volt, Netherlands

Nov 05: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Nov 07: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 08: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Nov 09: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Nov 10: Reading Sub 89, UK

Nov 11: Plymouth The Hub, Uk

Nov 12: Barnstaple The Factory, UK

Nov 13: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Nov 15: London Islington Academy, UK

Nov 16: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 17: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Nov 18: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Nov 19: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 20: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 22: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Nov 23: Hull The Welly, UK

Nov 24: York Fibbers, UK

Nov 25: Chester The Live Rooms, UK

Nov 26: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms, UK