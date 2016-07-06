Slayer, Death Angel members head up Machine Head man's all-star birthday jam

Members of Slayer, Death Angel, Forbidden, Vio-Lence and Machine Head will perform an all-star jam at Rob Flynn’s Birthday Bash later this month.
The Machine Head mainman’s celebration will take place at the Oakland Metro Operahouse on July 23 – and it’ll be open to the public, with tickets available directly through the venue’s website.
A statement reads: “The all-star jam will consist of old school metal, glam, punk, and hip-hop covers from the 70s, 80s and 90s played very sloppily by drunken participants.”
Joe Cabral will be in attendance along with other unannounced special guests.
Machine Head’s latest album was 2014’s Bloodstone & Diamonds.
Last month, Flynn admitted that Machine Head track Is There Anybody Out There? was written as response to Phil Anselmo’s ‘white power’ outburst.
Flynn said: “I wasn’t feeling it, and so I wrote a whole new second verse about how fucking appalled I was that he did that.”
