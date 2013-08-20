Soil: Whole

Soil pretty much turned metal into a dancefloor phenomenon when they unleashed the single Halo upon the moshing masses back when POD, Creed and Evanescence were sucking the soul out of rock’n’roll.

In their naissance their swagger got people excited, and while their albums have not stood the test of time, ‘that song’ is still inciting boozers in baggies to throwdown like electrified cagefighters. We shouldn’t care about Soil more than 10 years on but Whole is one of their better albums, recovering from the wishy washy fug they found themselves in with AJ Cavalier.

With original singer Ryan McCombs back in the fold, they’ve regained that gun-slinging spirit shaped by a curious mix of Monster Magnet, Disturbed and Alice In Chains. Although none of the songs are particularly special, they win through conviction and balls-out Corey Taylor-esque, jugular-popping aggression. Bar the irksome little rappy bit on One Love (the title is bad enough) all the songs on Whole are credible slices of engine-revving metal.