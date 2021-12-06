Soft Machine bassist Roy Babbington retires

Soft Machine have announced that bass player Roy Babbington has retired. The longstanding bass playr has also chosen his successor for the band in former In Cahoots bass player Fred Thelonious Baker.

"It is with sadness that Soft Machine announce that Roy Babbington is retiring from the band as bass player after playing with the band since 1970," the band said in a statement. "His first recording with Soft Machine was with Robert Wyatt, Mike Ratledge, Elton Dean and Hugh Hopper on the album Fourth. He formally joined the band as Hugh Hopper’s replacement after Six in 1973 and his first live appearance as a full band member was Hamburg on May 17th 1973.

"His final appearance with the band, after 51 years, was at Ronnie Scott’s Club in London on December 6th 2020. His departure is as a result of hand problems making it difficult to play. He is otherwise in good health and wishes to spend more time fishing and gongoozling. Roy has nominated Fred Thelonious Baker as his successor. Fred Baker was a member of Phil Miller’s In Cahoots and played regularly with Elton Dean, Hugh Hopper, Pip Pyle and with John Etheridge amongst others. Fred recently deputised for Roy on UK and European dates and will join the band for all dates from 2022."

The new-look Soft Machine will tour the Uk throughout the early part of 2022.

Soft Machine tour dates:

Jan 7: London New Cross Inn

Mar 11: Lewes Conservative Club

Mar 13: Market Harborough Jazz Club

Mar 15: FIN Helsinki Festival

Mar 18: Oxford Bullingdon

Mar 19: Devizes Conservative Club

Mar 20: Southampton 1865

Mar 21: Deal Astor Theatre

Mar 22: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club

Mar 24: Kinross Green Hotel Backstage

Mar 25: Glasgow Mono

Mar 26: Leeds Brudenell Centre

Mar 27: Lincoln Drill Hall

Mar 28: Manchester Band on the Wall

Mar 30: Milton Keynes The Stables

Apr 1: Cambridge Modern Jazz Club

June 4: POL Warsaw Poland Festival