Soen drop video for Tabula Rasa

Prog supergroup Soen have revealed a brand new video ahead of the release of their second album in November.

The video for Tabula Rasa from the forthcoming Tellurian album was directed by Kirke Ailio Rodwell.

Soen guitarist Kim Platbarzdis says: “It is finally time for the first video from our forthcoming second album Tellurian to surface. The video features the song Tabula Rasa, and gives a glimpse into our common frustrations with the world, the way it’s run today and how the effects of it exclude no one.”

Tellurian, which is the successor to 2012’s debut offering Cognitive, is scheduled for release on November 3 via Spinefarm Records.

Tellurian tracklist