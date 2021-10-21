Soen announce England and Scotland dates on European tour

Swedish--based prog metallers Soen have announced a run of four dates in England and Scotland as part of their wider European tour for November.

It's the first time the band have been able to hit the road in support of last year's Imperial album, which Prog called "sharp prog metal delivered with passion and vigour".

Produced by Iñaki Marconi and the band, Imperial was mixed and mastered by Kane Churko, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Bob Dylan.

“Playing live for our fans is part of Soen’s DNA, it’s the fuel that ignites our souls," says drummer Martin Lopez. "It’s been extremely challenging not being able to tour for so long, so this tour is especially exciting for us. We are very much ready to get on the road and have a blast with you all!”

Soen have previously released videos for Antagonist, Monarch and Illusion.

Soen will play:

Nov 23: Glasgow King Tuts

Nov 24: Manchester Rebellion

Nov 25: Birmingham O2 The Institute 2

Nov 26: London O2 Academy Islington

