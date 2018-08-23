Smashing Pumpkins to live stream Seattle show on Twitter

Smashing Pumpkins have announced that their live show from Seattle tomorrow night (August 24) will be live streamed on Twitter.

The band are currently on the road on the Shiny And Oh So Bright tour, which features original Pumpkins Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

And tomorrow evening, they’ll take to the stage at the city’s Key Arena, with fans able to watch the whole show live on social media. The set is due to get under way at 8.15pm PT (11.15pm ET, 4.15am GMT).

The social media event has been organised in partnership with Live Nation.

In June, Smashing Pumpkins released a video for their new track Solara – the first recording by the band to feature Corgan, Iha and Chamberlin in 18 years.

And, earlier this month, the Pumpkins played a star-studded 30th anniversary show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, which included an appearance from Courtney Love.

Smashing Pumpkins Shiny And Oh So Bright 2018 tour dates

Aug 24: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Aug 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Aug 27: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Aug 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 04: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Sep 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 07: Boise Ford Idaho Center, ID

Sep 08: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 09: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 16: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 18: Casalecchio di Reno Unipol Arena, IT