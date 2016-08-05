See Slipknot’s Sid Wilson as The Riddler in video

Slipknot Sid Wilson is seen as comic-book villain The Riddler in a rap video.

He appears alongside Necro, Mr Hyde and others in the Batman-themed promo for Reel Wolf track Hail The Villains.

Wilson is seen solving a Rubik’s Cube while asking the audience a series of riddles via placards, including: “What kind of room has no doors or windows? I am the end of every place, the end of time and space – what am I? What tastes better than it smells?”

The promo is described as “a fan tribute to those infamous characters that have inspired generations of storytellers.”

In June, Wilson unveiled plans to work with former Limp Bizkit counterpart DJ Lethal on a project called Lethal Wilson. No details have yet been released. Slipknot are currently touring North America with Marilyn Manson, on a trip that was postponed after frontman Corey Taylor had to undergo urgent spine surgery.

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

