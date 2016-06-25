Slipknot and Limp Bizkit DJs join forces as Lethal Wilson

Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and former Limp Bizkit man DJ Lethal are working together on a new project called Lethal Wilson.

The duo are not giving much away about what the partnership will entail, but their Facebook page is teasing that work is “coming soon.”

DJ Lethal, aka Leors Dimant, made his name with Boston hip hop outfit House Of Pain and still works with the group’s frontman Everlast.

He joined Limp Bizkit after the then fledgling band toured with House Of Pain and offered him the job. DJ Lethal, 43, left Limp Bizkit in 2013.

Wilson, 38, who also works on his side project DJ Starscream, is preparing to hit the road with Slipknot on their tour with Marilyn Manson. Slipknot are touring in support of their latest album .5: The Gray Chapter.

More details on Lethal Wilson will be revealed in due course.

