Slayer team with skate company Supreme on new clothing line

Slayer have teamed up with skate apparel company Supreme on a new range clothing.

The thrash icons follow in the footsteps of Black Sabbath who released a line of merchandise with NewYork-based Supreme earlier this year.

The Slayer collection includes an M-65 jacket, coaches jacket, a sweater, a waffle thermal, hooded sweatshirt, crewneck, sweatpants, four graphic t-shirts and a five-panel hat.

Supreme will launch the Slayer line at their New York, Los Angeles, London and Paris stores on November 10, when the whole range will also be available on Supreme’s website.

Slayer released their 12th album Repentless earlier this year. The album was promoted with three singles, for which a trilogy of videos was released. The singles were Repentless, You Against You and Pride In Prejudice. All three videos were directed by BJ McDonnell.

The final promo for Pride In Prejudice stood out for guitarist Kerry King, who said: “When you see the third one – which is my favourite, it brings the whole story together. Doing that video in the snow, I felt my feet were going to break off because they were frozen, but it was BJ’s vision – and it was a good vision because you got three incredibly different looks telling the same story.”

