Black Sabbath launch Supreme clothing line

Black Sabbath have launched a line of clothing in partnership with skate apparel company Supreme.

The New York firm’s exclusive line includes t-shirts, jackets, caps, sweatshirts and an ice hockey jersey – all bearing the band’s logo or iconic imagery from their past.

The Supreme v Black Sabbath collection is available from today (March 31) at Supreme’s web shop.

Sabbath are on the road on their The End tour. Five finger Death Punch today pulled out of their support slots on the upcoming Australian leg of the tour as singer Ivan Moody has been hospitalised.

Black Sabbath The End tour to run into 2017