Body Count confirm Max Cavalera collaboration

Body Count mainman Ice-T has confirmed that Max Cavalera will appear on their new album, Bloodlust.

The former Sepultura leader and current Cavalera Conspiracy man will guest on the track All Love Is Lost – with the news revealed via Ice-T’s Twitter account.

He says: “Max just laid his vocals on a new Body Count song All Love Is Lost. Crazy! Bloodlust 2017.”

Speaking about Body Count’s new material with producer Will Putney, Ice-T said: “With our last album Manslaughter, we tested the waters and got a great response from the fans and critics. Now it’s time to go kill it and make a more aggressive album and keep the Body Count style intact.

“Will Putney is like a member of the band and has an excellent ear. He’s a great producer because he captures the true essence of our band’s sound. Once we are done writing the song it’s his job to step in and make it sound better. He helps move the record in the right direction.”

Earlier this week, Dave Mustaine revealed that Megadeth would tour the world next year – and confirmed Body Count would be on the road with them.

He said: “It’s not your normal metal band, it’s cool to see somebody crossing over from the hip-hop world into the metal world. I think it’s great to be open-minded about different people from different backgrounds.”

Body Count’s Bloodlust will launch next year via Century Media.

Cavalera and brother Igor are currently on tour across North America celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sepultura’s Roots album.

