Philm continue without Dave Lombardo

Philm have confirmed that they are continuing without drummer Dave Lombardo.

The former Slayer sticksman reported back in January that he’d dissolved the band saying: “To be clear, I did not ‘exit’ Philm – I ended Philm. Thank you to all who supported that band. Now, I’m off to the studio to do what I love – play the fuckin’ drums.”

But frontman Gerry Nestler says that’s not the case, and they’ve lined up a gig at the Ultimate Jam Night at Hollywood’s Whisky A Go Go on September 20 – and recorded an album.

Nestler says in a statement: “What can I say – the reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated. I think the quote from Dave in January was, ‘I did not exit Philm, I ended Philm.’

“Well, Pancho Tomaselliand I decided to carry on without him – just like the original Philm carried on without Dave and released an album in 2002, albeit under a different name, Kkleq Muzzil.

“So, no, Philm is not over – we are alive and kicking. Not only did we hook up with our new drummer Anderson Quintero a few months back, we just finished tracking a new album which is in the final stages of being mixed.”

He confirms they’re currently talking to labels – and has also paid tribute to Quintero, who he says has rejuvenated Philm.

Nestler adds: “Anderson is an amazing drummer and has rejuvenated Philm and given us a new perspective as a band. In fact, we’re heading off to the East Coast at the end of this month and will be based in the New York and New England area from now on. So this gig at the Whisky will be our Los Angeles farewell and last West Coast show for the time being.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Lombardo has been playing with the reunited Misfits and Suicidal Tendencies.

