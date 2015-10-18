Slayer launch 666 Red Ale

Slayer have launched their own brand of beer named 666 Red Ale.

The thrash icons teamed up with the Nils Oscar company in Nykoping, Sweden to produce the 6.5% ABV beverage.

The brew is described as “a unique craft beer based on five different malts” and having “a deep copper colour, often with a deep reddish hue and a malty sweetness.”

And Slayer frontman Tom Araya has given the ale the thumbs up, and says the drink perfectly represents the band.

He tells Sweden Rock Magazine: “It can taste authentic. So, yes, a beer can taste like Slayer.”

Slayer join a lengthy list of artists who have released their own beer brand in recent years, including Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Queen, Metallica, Behemoth and Cannibal Corpse.

The band issued their 11th album Repentless last month and launched a world tour in support of the project with an appearance on Motorhead’s second annual Motorboat cruise.

Slayer will perform a series of UK dates next month with Anthrax.