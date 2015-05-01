Behemoth brew up beer

Behemoth are the latest band to brew up their own beer – Sacrum will go on sale later this month, they’ve confirmed.

The 6.2% pale ale has been created in collaboration with Polish brewery Perun, and follows similar launches by Iron Maiden, Mastodon, Motorhead, AC/DC and many others.

Behemoth are currently touring the US in support of acclaimed 10th album The Satanist. Frontman Nergal last month suggested the band might not record a follow-up – but later said that, when they did, it would mark a “new chapter” in their development.