Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus named for Motorboat cruise

Motorhead have announced a star-studded lineup for their second Motorboat cruise, headed by Slayer, Anthrax and Exodus.

Lemmy and co set sail in September along with Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed, Crobot, Motor Sister, Kyng, Fireball Ministry, Huntress and Phil Campbell’s All Starr Band.

Slayer guitarist Kerry King says: “We’recrashing the Motorboat party. I, personally, will be keeping the bar in business. Hell will be coming with us. Light it up.”

Lemmy adds: “The Motorboat sets sail one more time. Better get your tickets now, or be left sobbing on the dock. Oh — and we promise not to run out of beer this time.”

Leaving Port Miami on September 28, the event takes place aboard the liner Norwegian Sky and will stop in Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Cabins for this year’s event go on sale on March 25 at the official website. Last year’s inaugural Motorboat cruise features 15 acts including Testament, Down and Metal Allegiance.