Maiden to make new brew

Iron Maiden will release a stronger version of their Trooper beer - to mark the original brew selling 10 million pints.

The limited-edition beverage was once again created by frontman Bruce Dickinson, in association with the UK’s Robinsons Brewery.

And while Trooper, launched in 2013, sells at 4.7% ABV, the 666 version is 6.6% ABV.

Dickinson says: “Our fans have been asking for a stronger brew, and it seemed only right to do this at 6.6%.”

But he continues: “Despite the links with our song The Number Of The Beast, the name has come about as a result of some research by historian Terry Brighton. He’s shown there were 666 soldiers who rode in the Charge of the Light Brigade during the Battle of Balaclava in 1854 – and not just the 600 of Tennyson’s famous poem.”

Brewery boss John Robinson says: “Trooper 666 is the same award-winning recipe, but brewed to a higher gravity. The result is another wonderfully authentic beer that’s packed with malt, but slightly sweeter than the original.”

Dickinson adds: “I think it tastes tremendous – and I personally prefer this straight from the fridge.”

Trooper 666 will be launched in many locations across the world on October 1. Orders will be taken via www.ironmaidenbeer.com from that date.

The band are gearing up to release 16th album The Book Of Souls in September – after a delay while Dickinson fought cancer.