Slayer, Anthrax confirm UK dates

Slayer and Anthrax have confirmed seven UK dates in November with support from Kvelertak.

The first shows of their European tour were announced last week, with more to follow.

Slayer are gearing up for the launch of 11th album Repentless on September 11 – it’s their first without co-founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman. Kerry King recently revealed to Metal Hammer that the band’s relationship with longtime producer Rick Rubin had ended when they were offered an “insulting” deal for the release.

Anthrax are currently working on what will be their 11th album.

UK tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Slayer, Anthrax, Kvelertak tour

Nov 21: Newport Centre

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavillion

Nov 24: Manchester Apollo

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton

Slayer: Still Reigning