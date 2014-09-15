Slash 'World On Fire' Fanpack Out Today

World On Fire, the new album from Slash with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, is available in-store and online today as a special Fanpack, a full four weeks ahead of the album’s regular UK release date of October 13.

The album, the follow-up to 2010’s Slash and 2012’s Apocalyptic Love (Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators) — both of which were released with Classic Rock in Fanpack form – features 17 new songs.

Classic Rock’s Slash Fanpack includes the World On Fire album, a metal pin badge plus a 116 page full-colour magazine dedicated to every aspect of how the album was written and recorded. The magazine features exclusive new interviews with Slash, Myles Kennedy, the band members and the album’s producer Michael Baskette, as well as Slash and Myles’ full track by-track breakdown of the new release.

The magazine also includes an exclusive photo shoot for Classic Rock Presents… featuring Slash’s favourite new guitars plus exclusive fly-on-the-wall pics from inside the studio, competitions and much more.

The Fanpack is exclusively available at a special low price of just £13.99 (£2 off the normal retail price) from selected WHSmith high street stores. Click here to see the full list of participating stores.