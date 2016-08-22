Slapp Happy to reunite for Cologne Week-End Festival

Slapp Happy are to reunite for Cologne’s Week-End Festival in Germany on November 26.

It will be the first time the German/English trio, consisting of keyboardist Anthony Moore, guitarist Peter Blegvad and singer Dagmar Krause, perform live with backing band Faust – who featured on their first two albums, 1972’s Sort Of and 1973’s Acnalbasac Noom.

Slapp Happy will appear alongside acts including The Julie Ruin, Babyfather, Die Zimmermanner and Surface To Air Massive at the music event.

Soft Machine co-founder Robert Wyatt says of Slapp Happy: “Slapp Happy are a trio of incandescent talent, brilliant and witty and deeply knowledgable about the further reaches of art in the 20th century – which gives their work real authority. Performed in a way that’s totally accessible, like the best cabaret.”

Tickets are available on Week-End Festival’s official website.

