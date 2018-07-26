Skyharbor share video for their intense new track Dissent

Skyharbor have released a video for their new single Dissent.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming album Sunshine Dust, which is set to arrive on September 7 via Entertainment One/Good Fight Music.

Vocalist Eric Emery says: “Dissent is a really interesting track for us. It’s sort of a throwback to all of our metal influences from our youth, blended with the Skyharbor sound.

“It’s a bit of an outlier on the record stylistically, but it has definitely turned into one of our favourite songs.”

Skyharbor previously release the single Dim, with guitarist Keshav Dhar saying of the new album: “It’s taken almost four years and it’s been a real labour of love, but we’re thrilled to finally get this record out there to our fans.

“We’re incredibly stoked on these songs and have really dug in deep to explore and represent what we truly feel is the Skyharbor sound.”

Sunshine Dust is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Skyharbor - Sunshine Dust

1. Signal

2. Dim

3. Out Of Time

4. Synthetic Hands

5. Blind Side

6. Disengage/Evacuate

7. Ethos

8. Ugly Heart

9. The Reckoning

10. Dissent

11. Menace

12. Temptress

13. Sunshine Dust