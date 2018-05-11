Skyharbor return with shimmering new single Dim

Skyharbor have released a stream of their new track Dim.

It’s been taken from the band’s long-awaited album Sunshine Dust, which today has been announced with launch on September 7 via Entertainment One/Good Fight.

Guitarist Keshav Dhar says: “It’s taken almost four years and it’s been a real labour of love, but we’re thrilled to finally get this record out there to our fans.

“We’re incredibly stoked on these songs and have really dug in deep to explore and represent what we truly feel is the Skyharbor sound.”

A full tracklist for the album will be revealed in due course. See the cover art below.

Skyharbor are currently on tour with Babymetal in the US.