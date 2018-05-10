Skating Polly announce September UK and European tour

Skating Polly - The Make It All Show 1. Classless Act

2. Little Girl Blue and the Battle Envy

3. Free Will At Ease

4. Queen For A Day (ft Exene Cervenka)

5. They're Cheap

6. Long Ride

7. Camelot

8. Hollywood Factory

9. This Vacation

10. Flatwound Strings

10. Flatwound Strings

11. Don't Leave Me Gravity

Skating Polly have announced that they’ll head out on a UK and European tour later this year.

The trio of Kelli Mayo, Peyton Bighorse and Kurtis Mayo will release their new album The Make It All Show tomorrow across Europe (April 11) via El Camino Media, with the band previously sharing the tracks Hollywood Factory and Queen For A Day from the record.

And to mark the tour announcement, they've released a new video for Little Girl Blue And The Battle Envy, which can be seen below.

Speaking about the track, Kelli Mayo says: “On the surface it’s about a soldier who would rather live with the shame of leaving her post or even a life sentence, than deal with all the pressure and commands that come with the ‘glory.’

“I guess on a more personal level it came from a place of feeling like no one was letting me make choices for myself and I was just being yanked into a billion different directions based on what they thought I should be.”

Earlier this week, Skating Polly sat down with Louder to give a track-by-track guide to The Make It All Show.

Skating Polly UK and European tour dates

Sep 06: Groningen Vera, Netherlands

Sep 07: Bielefeld Extra Blues Bar, Germany

Sep 09: Den Haag Paard, Netherlands

Sep 10: London Sebright Arms, UK

Sep 11: Newport Le Pub, UK

Sep 13: Bristol The Thunderbolt, UK

Sep 14: Leicester Firebug, UK

Sep 15: Glasgow Broadcast, UK

Sep 16: Birmingham Hare And Hounds, UK

Sep 17: Grimsby Yardbirds Rock Club, UK

Sep 18: Paris L’Olympic Cafe, France

Sep 19: Orleans Blue Devils, France

Sep 20: Chambery Le Brin de Zinc, France

Sep 22: Siegen Vortex Surfer Musikclub, Germany