Skating Polly share video for new track Hollywood Factory

Skating Polly - The Make It All Show 1. Classless Act

2. Little Girl Blue And The Battle Envy

3. Free Will At Ease

4. Queen For A Day

5. They’re Cheap (I’m Free)

6. Long Ride

7. Camelot

8. Hollywood Factory

9. This Vacation

10. Flatwound Strings

11. Don’t Leave Me Gravity

Skating Polly have released a video for their new single Hollywood Factory.

It’s the latest track taken from the trio’s upcoming album The Make It All Show, with the band previously sharing a video for Queen For A Day which featured guest vocals from X’s Exene Cervenka.

Skating Polly’s Kelli Mayo says: “We first wrote Hollywood Factory after I filmed a pilot for a TV show and the possibility of it getting picked up was all I could think about for a while.

“The lyrics were meant to poke fun at the idea of going to Hollywood and selling out – or at least trying to sell out if Hollywood will have you.

“Anyway, it didn't get picked up and we kinda swept the song under the rug with it, but right before we went in to record the album, we decided to work on it again, this time with Kurtis Mayo on board as our third member.

She adds: “We made the lyrics darker at some points and just more sarcastic overall. Despite the sarcasm, It's probably the most poppy song on the record and the most cheerful one for sure!”

The Make It All Show will launch on May 11 via El Camino Media.

Skating Polly are currently on tour with Charly Bliss and Potty Mouth across North America.

Skating Polly 2018 tour dates

Apr 25: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Apr 27: Dekalb The House Cafe, IL

Apr 28: Columbus Rumba Cafe, OH

Apr 29: Indianapolis Melody Inn, IN

May 02: Richmond The Camel, VA

May 03: Raleigh Kings, NC

May 04: Charleston Tin Roof, SC

May 05: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

May 06: Pensacola Vinyl, FL

May 08: Austin Stubb’s Indoor, TX

May 09: Dallas Three Links, TX

May 11: Denver Marquis Theater , CO

May 12: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

May 14: Kansas City RecordBar, MO

May 15: Davenport Racoon Motel, IA

May 17: Chicago Empty Bottle, IL

May 18: Ferndale Loving Touch, MI

May 19: Toronto Horseshoe Tavern, ON

Jun 01: Norman Opolis, OK

Jun 02: Lawrence Replay Lounge, KS

Jun 03: St Louis Monocle, MO

Jun 05: Nashville High Watt, TN

Jun 06: Charlotte Milestone Club, NC

Jun 07: Washington DC9, DC

Jun 08: New York Mercury Lounge, NY

Jun 09: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, PA

Jun 10: Somerville Once Lounge And Ballroom, MA

Jun 12: Pittsburgh Funhouse at Mr. Small’s, PA

Jun 13: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Jun 15: Minneapolis Lee’s Liquor Lounge, MN

Jun 16: Omaha Reverb, NE