Sixx AM share new lyric video for X-Mas In Hell

Sixx AM have released a new lyric video for their track X-Mas In Hell.

The song originally appeared on The Heroin Diaries soundtrack, with the promo featuring bassist Nikki Sixx’s Christmas Day entry from 1986 which has been taken from his 2007 book The Heroin Diaries.

Motley Crue’s Sixx famously said: “There is something about spending Christmas alone, naked, sitting by the Christmas tree gripping a shotgun, that lets you know your life is spinning dangerously outta control.”

He now says: “I am trying to take things that happened in my life and turning them into positives. Opioid addiction usually ends in death and that is something we would like to turn around.”

The band’s manager Allen Kovac adds: “More people died in the USA last year of opioids than car accidents. Nikki is working with the Surgeon General in the USA to raise awareness of the Opioid Crisis and help de-stigmatise addiction.

“Nikki Sixx wants us all to remember that there are people in recovery or struggling with opioid addiction right now during the holiday season.”

Sixx will rejoin his Motley Crue bandmates in 2020 for their massive summer stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA