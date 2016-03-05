Sixx:AM release Rise video

Sixx:AM have released a lyric video for their track Rise.

It’s taken from upcoming album Prayers For The Damned Volume I, which arrives on April 29.

The band is now leader Nikki Sixx’s main project after the retirement of Motley Crue at the end of 2015. The lineup also features ex-Guns n’Roses guitarist DJ Ashba and vocalist James Michael.

Michael recently said: “Rise is about how we find ourselves at a global tipping point – and how it’s our duty to come together, communicate with one another and rise up to demand more of ourselves and our leaders.”

Sixx:AM commence a tour of North America and Europe in April, including an appearance at this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 11.