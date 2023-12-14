Simon Godfrey announces plans to tour the UK for first time in a decade

Tinyfish, Shineback and Valdez/Tribe Of Names musician Simon Godfrey has announced he is planning his first run of live dates in his native UK for ten years.

Godfrey, who moved to the US ten years ago and also contributed a monthly column

to the Prog Magazine website, will be hooking up with fellow Tinyfish bandmate Rob Ramsay and also Bardic Depths and Fractal Mirror musician Gareth Cole

Godfrey made the announcement on social media, stating: "Plans for my first UK tour in almost ten years are starting to take shape. We’re currently looking at September 2024 for the live dates and if all goes well, I should be joined on the tour by Gareth Cole of The Bardic Depths as well as my ex-Tinyfish compadre, Rob Ramsay who will complete our little trio.

"There might also be a number of other surprise guests involved if Lady Luck smiles upon us. More news on just where and when we’ll be playing are in the works and as soon as we have confirmation on the shows, we’ll let you know. Watch this space."

Godfrey recently confirmed that work continues on a follow-up to Shineback's 2018 album Dial.