Simon Godfrey announces plans to tour the UK for first time in a decade

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Tinyfish and Shineback musician Simon Godfrey is planning a live return to UK shores in 2024

Tinyfish
(Image credit: Press)

Tinyfish, Shineback and Valdez/Tribe Of Names musician Simon Godfrey has announced he is planning his first run of live dates in his native UK for ten years.

Godfrey, who moved to the US ten years ago and also contributed a monthly column
to the Prog Magazine website, will be hooking up with fellow Tinyfish bandmate Rob Ramsay and also Bardic Depths and Fractal Mirror musician Gareth Cole

Godfrey made the announcement on social media, stating: "Plans for my first UK tour in almost ten years are starting to take shape. We’re currently looking at September 2024 for the live dates and if all goes well, I should be joined on the tour by Gareth Cole of The Bardic Depths as well as my ex-Tinyfish compadre, Rob Ramsay who will complete our little trio.

"There might also be a number of other surprise guests involved if Lady Luck smiles upon us. More news on just where and when we’ll be playing are in the works and as soon as we have confirmation on the shows, we’ll let you know. Watch this space."

Godfrey recently confirmed that work continues on a follow-up to Shineback's 2018 album Dial.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.