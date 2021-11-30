Silent Skies release poignant video for Taper

Cinematic prog duo Silent Skies, aka Evergrey's Tom S. Englund and pianist Vikram Shankar, have released a video for their poignant new single Taper, which you can watch below. It's taken from the duo's second album Nectar, which will be released through Napalm Records on February 4.

The follow-up to the band's 2020 debut Satellites, Nectar was produced by Englund and Shankar themselves and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, drawing inspiration from producers and composers such as Olafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm and Ludovico Einaudi, and bands ranging from Sigur Rós to Anathema.

The pair hooked up after Englund heard Shankar's own cover of Evergey's Distance on YouTube: “I heard an instant musicality coming from him” says Englund. "He can take one chord and add one melody note and immediately you understand he has this deep musical knowledge.”

Pre-order Nectar.

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Silent Skies: Nectar

1. Fallen From Heart

2.Taper

3. Neverending

4. Let It Hurt

5. The One

6. Leaving

7. Cold

8. Better Days

9. Closer

10. Nectar