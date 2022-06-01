SikTh tackle mental health issues in psychedelic video for Behind The Doors

UK prog metal pioneers SikTh have released a psychedelic new video for Behind The Doors, which you can watch below. Inspired by vocalist Mikee Goodman's struggles with depression, the new video depicts a search for light through the darkness.

Behind The Doors originally featured on the band's 2015 EP Opacities and will be played live for the first time during the band's reunion shows in November

"Behind The Doors goes between a medically induced world into a world of darkness and depression, a feeling of hopelessness and longing," explains Goodman. "I personally feel while we can we should always try to find the colour through the grey, the light through darkness, although, some days it can be easier said than done. We keep trying. Positive thinking is so important in our lives."



"I am really happy with the video which Davie from 12 Inch Media created. I called him up and explained what the song was about, then a few days later I received this. Going between bright coloured psychedelic themes to the grey and mundane, on a journey through doors into different realms of the mind, it’s metaphorically somewhat of a visual portrayal of how powerful our minds are and how vicious the struggle between light and dark thoughts can be as they play out in our heads."

SikTh have reformed their original line-up and will perform two exclusive live shows in London and Manchester in November. The line-up features dual vocalists Goodman and Justin Hill, guitarists Dan Weller and Graham Pinney, bassist James Leach and drummer/percussionist Dan Foord reunited for new music in 2015, although Pinney and Hill left again soon after.

Sikth will play Manchester's Academy 2 on November 25 and London's Electric Ballroom in Camden on November 26.