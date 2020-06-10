Sifting share playthrough video for The Fifth Element

Los Angeles-based prog metaller Sifting have released a playthrough video for The Fifth Element. The instrumental is taken from the Venezuelan/Amercian quartet's 2019 album The Infinite Loop. You can watch the video in full below.

"The overall point was simply to write a song in 5/4 just because we could," smiles guitarist Richard Garcia. 4/4 is considered the standard, but you can still write something great that is in a different time signature.

"Aside from this song being completely in 5/4, it’s an instrumental. In Sifting we like our instrumentals to be very technical use it to push our own abilities. In this song there are very unique drum patterns, guitar riffs, and shred techniques all being played in odd meter. The best way to show everything going on, is to show a video that features all the best and most technical moments of this."

Sifting formed in 2010 and have released two previous albums, 2013's All The Hated and 2017's Not From Here. The Infinite Loop was produced by Steve Evetts (Dillinger Escape Plan) and features Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian on the rack Ghost Of A Lie.

"This was the first playthrough video we shot by ourselves without hiring someone to shoot a video for us," adds Garcia. "Also it was the first video with Richard back in the band."