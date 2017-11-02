Sons Of Apollo’s Mike Portnoy & Derek Sherinian discuss natural studio chemistry

Sons Of Apollo pair Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian have spoken about hooking up in the studio again – 20 years after they recorded Dream Theater’s 1997 album Falling Into Infinity.

They’re joined in Sons Of Apollo by Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal – and released their debut album Psychotic Symphony last month via InsideOut Music.

Sherinian says: “It’s awesome – it’s really great to play with Mike again. it just feels natural. It just flows.”

Portnoy adds: “Yeah, it flowed really quick and easy. The minute we started playing together, it just fell right into place like not a day had passed.

“We both work really quick – we’re both very focused and on 11 at all times. When you’re writing, that’s really good because you need to be focused on working quickly – especially when you’re writing and recording simultaneously.”

Sherinian adds: “We both just trust each other’s production, skills and music taste. It’s a great fit.”

The pair go on to chat about their favourite drum parts and keyboard sections on the new album. Watch the full interview below.

In September, Sons Of Apollo were confirmed on the bill for next year’s Be Prog! My Friend.

Are Sons Of Apollo prog's most exciting new supergroup?