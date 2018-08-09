Shinedown release video for uplifting new single Get Up

Shinedown have released a video for their new single Get Up.

The track has been taken from the Florida outfit’s latest album Attention Attention, which launched in May this year via Atlantic Records.

The follow-up to 2015’s Threat To Survival was co-written by vocalist Brent Smith and bassist Eric Bass and was inspired by personal experiences with depression.

Speaking about the Bill Yukich-directed video, Smith tells the Huffington Post: “We didn’t want the video to open up in a dark, dark place. Bill was like, ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to do what everybody thinks we’re going to do, so let’s do something that shows a tremendous amount of heart but also shows a lift.’

“Of course, it’s an emotional video. We wanted to make the video uplifting and not in a cheesy way.”

Smith adds: “We don’t want people to feel ashamed about what they’re going through. You’re not going to be defined by your failures. You’re going to be defined by the fact that you didn’t give up. The song is for the world in a lot of ways.”

Earlier this week, Shinedown announced a UK and European tour, which will follow the band’s planned dates across the US.

Shinedown Tour Dates

Aug 06: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 08: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 11: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 12: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 14: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Aug 15: Biloxi Coast Coliseum, MS

Aug 16: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Aug 18: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Aug 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 22: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 24: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Aug 25: Mansfield XFINITY Center, MA

Aug 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 28: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 29: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 31: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 02: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 21: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Sep 22: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Sep 24: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Sep 26: Tupelo Bancorpsouth Arena, MS

Sep 28: Toledo The Huntington Center, OH

Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 30: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 02: Brookings Swiftel Center, SD

Oct 05: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena At Metrapark, MT

Oct 07: Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 09: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Oct 10: Everett Angel Of The Winds Arena, WA

Oct 11: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Oct 13: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, Discovery Park, CA

Oct 29: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 31: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 02: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 03: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 06: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 07: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Nov 09: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, FR

Nov 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, DE

Nov 12: Tilburg 013, NL

Nov 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, DE

Nov 15: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, CH

Nov 16: Antwerp Trix Hall, BE

Nov 18: Warsaw Stodola, PO

Nov 20: Munich Muffathalle, DE

Nov 22: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Nov 23: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, DE

Nov 25: Hamburg Docks, DE

Nov 27: Copenhagen VEGA Main Hall, DK

Nov 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, NO

Nov 29: Stockholm The Annex, SE

Dec 01: Helsinki The Circus, FI

Dec 03: St. Petersburg A2, RU

Dec 04: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, RU

Dec 06: Nizhni Novogrod Milo Hall, RU

Dec 07: Kazan Ermitazh Concert Hall, RU