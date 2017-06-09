Shattered Sun light it up in new video for Burn It Down

Shattered Sun have released a video for their new track Burn It Down exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The single has been lifted from the Texas outfit’s upcoming album The Evolution Of Anger, which is out on July 21.

Guitarist Daniel Trejo decided to leave Shattered Sun in late 2015 prior to the band creating the album, leaving them at a loss. But his return to the lineup sparked their creativity, with Burn It Down the track that brought everything back into focus.

Frontman Marcus Leal tells Metal Hammer: “We almost burned this band into the ground internally. Between all the things we have done over the years, things finally came to the surface.

“Once Daniel came back into the fold, the first song he showed me was Burn It Down and it was a perfect reflection of what occurred within Shattered Sun.”

The band will head out on the road as part of the Vans Warped Tour from next month. Find their tour dates below.

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces New Mexico State University, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium At Jack Murphy Field, CA

Aug 06:Pomona Fairplex, CA

