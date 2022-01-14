Trending

Shadow Universe unveil new video for Hymn For The Giants

Slovenian post-rock outfit Shadow Universe will release their third album Subtle Realms, Subtle Words in March

Slovenian duo Shadow Universe, described as a mix of post-rock, neoclassical/ambient and post-metal, have released a brand new video for Hymn For The Giants which you can watch in full below.

Hymn For The Giants is taken from the band's upcoming album Subtle Realms, Subtle Words, the band's third album, which will be released through Monotrme Records on march 11.

Band member and album producer Peter Dimnik says the new single: "glorifies our almighty and precious trees, with moments of calm cut apart by vast swathes of brutal, yet considered, cacophony. I think this quote from author Chris Maser captures the essence of the song beautifully: What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.”

Dimnik formed Shadow Universe with fellow member Žan Šebrek in 2017, when they released their The Unspeakable World debut album, followed by Speaking For Clouds in 2018.

Pre-orders for Subtle Realms, Subtle Worlds will launch next year.

Shadow Universe: Subtle Realms, Subtle Words
1. Organism
2. Don’t Look At It And You’ll See It
3. Hymn For The Giants
4. Losing Home
5. Antares Goes Supernova
6. Season of Eternal Maze

