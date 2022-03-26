Shadow Academy stream uplifting new single Invisible

Symphonic rock duo Shadow Academy have streamed their latest single, Invisible, which you can listen to below.

At the same time, the band, Dan Avidan, singer for comedy rock outfit Ninja Sex Party and co-host of the YouTube games channel Game Grumps and Emmy Award winning record producer and songwriter Jim Roach have announced that they will release their self-titled debut album on April 22. You can view the artwork below.

"Invisible is a song about being hunted," explains Avidan. "Whether it’s from a sniper in a war setting, or simply being anonymously harassed, there is an animal response in us that gets activated when we know there is someone or something after us. We each have to stand and fight against the desire to disappear in the face of adversity. Summoning our inner strength is the best way to protect ourselves from our enemies, especially when the greatest enemy is our own paranoia."

"This album is a labor of love and was made to be listened to all the way through on headphones; or throw it on your record player and go on the fifty minute ride," adds Roach of the debut album. "Let it play a little movie in your head. My ultimate hope is that this is how people will receive it. It requires a little time and attention but it’s well worth it, I think."

Shadow Academy have previously released videos for White Whale and Once And Never More.

Pre-order Shadow Academy.