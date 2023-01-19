Sermon return with video for new seven-minute single Golden

By Jerry Ewing
Mysterious London doomy prog duo Sermon will release new album Of Golden Verse in March

Mysterious London doomy prog duo Sermon have shared a video for their new seven-minute long single Golden, which you can watch below.

It's the pair's first new music for for years, and is taken from the band's upcoming album Of Golden Verse, which will b released through Prosthetic Records on March 31. It's the follow-up to the band's 2019 debut Birth Of The Marvellous.

"Golden is as close to a political song as I think Sermon will ever get to," states the band's Him. "A song that tells the tale about a reign, weighing down on those under it, until they are bound by it. It's an important song to the record semantically and musically. It's a pulsating build, that ascends to a ferocious musical climax.

"Golden is the almost-title-track on of Of Golden Verse, an album themed on abuses of power; from an individual, cultural, religious and political level, with each song a fragment of that. It's been a long time coming and we can't wait for the world to listen."

Of Golden Verse was recorded at Grindstone Studios under the legendary supervision of producer Scott Atkins. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Sermon: Of Golden Verse
1. The Great Marsh
2. Royal
3. Light the Witch
4. In Black
5. The Distance
6. Senescence
7. Wake the Silent
8. Golden
9. Centre
10. Departure

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.