Sermon return with video for new seven-minute single Golden

Mysterious London doomy prog duo Sermon have shared a video for their new seven-minute long single Golden, which you can watch below.

It's the pair's first new music for for years, and is taken from the band's upcoming album Of Golden Verse, which will b released through Prosthetic Records on March 31. It's the follow-up to the band's 2019 debut Birth Of The Marvellous.

"Golden is as close to a political song as I think Sermon will ever get to," states the band's Him. "A song that tells the tale about a reign, weighing down on those under it, until they are bound by it. It's an important song to the record semantically and musically. It's a pulsating build, that ascends to a ferocious musical climax.



"Golden is the almost-title-track on of Of Golden Verse, an album themed on abuses of power; from an individual, cultural, religious and political level, with each song a fragment of that. It's been a long time coming and we can't wait for the world to listen."

Of Golden Verse was recorded at Grindstone Studios under the legendary supervision of producer Scott Atkins. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Prosthetic Records)

Sermon: Of Golden Verse

1. The Great Marsh

2. Royal

3. Light the Witch

4. In Black

5. The Distance

6. Senescence

7. Wake the Silent

8. Golden

9. Centre

10. Departure