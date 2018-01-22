Series of My Chemical Romance outtake videos appear on YouTube

My Chemical Romance’s YouTube channel has been reactivated for the first time in more than a year.

A series of outtake videos have been uploaded to the site, including footage of Welcome To The Black Parade and Helena.

Among the videos is their full 2008 concert movie The Black Parade Is Dead, which was recorded at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in 2007 – the band’s final performance as The Black Parade.

It also includes their set from Maxwell’s in New Jersey from 2007.

My Chemical Romance split in 2013, with frontman Gerard Way admitting that he had wanted to break up the band years before, saying: “By the end of The Black Parade I had in fact said everything I wanted to say.”

View a selection of the videos below.

